HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 12th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) is returning this fall with 84 of the nation’s top chefs and culinary masters. Joining them are dozens of winemakers and mixologists who are eager to showcase their talents.

“The past two years has impacted the food industry especially hard,” HFWF Chief Executive Officer Denise Yamaguchi said in Thursday’s announcement. “This year, the Festival is dedicated to the resiliency of our collective industries — from farmers and fishermen, to chefs, restaurant owners, winemakers and more — and celebrates the spirit of innovation and adaptation in light of extraordinary circumstances.”

HFWF said it’s the only festival that requires those participating to use local products sourced from Hawaii’s farmers, fishermen, ranchers and purveyors in their creations. This gives them a deeper understanding and appreciation for Hawaii’s natural resources.

The Festival, which began as a 3-day festival in Waikiki, has grown to be a multi-island experience spotlighting Hawaii as a culinary destination. This year, the Festival will host 12 events spanning Maui, the Big Island and Oahu over three weekends from Oct. 20 though Nov. 6. Additional events and hands-on experiences will be announced in the coming months.

Some of the nation’s top chefs and emerging culinary professionals participating this year include: Peter Armellino, Rick Bayless, Michelle Bernstein, Peter Cho, Chris Cosentino, Beverly Gannon, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Robynne Maii, Masaharu Morimoto, Shota Nakajima, Charles Phan, Caroline Schiff, Sheldon Simeon, Philip Tessier, Wade Ueoka, Crystal Wahpepah and many others.

PRE-SALE FOR FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK PRIVATE BANKING CUSTOMERS

Since HFWF is presented by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard, customers with the bank will get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 19, through May 25. Customers must use their First Hawaiian Bank personal Mastercard Private Banking credit card to purchase tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 26.

Click here for the schedule of events.

HFWF is reminding customers that no one under the age of 21, including children in strollers accompanied by their parents, will be admitted to Festival events, unless noted otherwise. Bring a valid government-issued photo ID or passport for proof of age.

Since its launch, HFWF said it has raised over $3.1 million to support local agricultural and culinary programs.