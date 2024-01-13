HONOLULU (KHON2) — Martin Luther King, Jr. has become one of the most iconic heroes that the United States has to offer.

Needless to say, civil rights continue to be an issue in the U.S. with some progress being made since the 1960s.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade

This annual parade and rally are being held on Monday, Jan. 15; and all the fun begins at Magic Island at 9 a.m. The route travels along Kalākaua Avenue through Waikīkī to Kapiʻolani Park. This event provides an opportunity for the community and various organizations to come together in remembrance and celebration​​.

Annual Community Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

This celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14 and takes place on Hawaiʻi Island at Maka`eo Pavilion, Old Airport in Kailua-Kona. The celebration includes music, song, dance and artwork from local keiki. This is a public event that begins at 11:30 a.m. There will be a free lunch served at 12 p.m. with programs beginning at 1:15 p.m. This event honors Dr. King’s legacy and offers the community hope and encouragement​​.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Block Party

The block party takes place Saturday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a family-friendly, outdoor festival that celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. There will be live entertainment, games, activities and a variety of food and retail vendors. It’s a great way for families to engage in festivities while reflecting on Dr. King’s contributions to our society​​.

Honolulu City and County schedules for MLK Day

This is the holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines.

for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines. The Skyline will operate on a state holiday schedule, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for rider information.

for rider information. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Click here for more information.

for more information. Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.

for park use guidelines. Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.

for revised play information. The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for information.

for information. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for information.

for information. People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here .

. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Have a safe and happy Martin Luter King, Jr. Day!