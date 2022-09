HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you were born between 1997 and 2012, you’re part of Gen Z. That means the oldest members of this generation turn 25 this year. They’re earning a little above $20 per hour on average, according to a new study by finance publication GOBankingRates.

The median earnings vary significantly across different states. Can you guess what it is in Hawaii?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To find out how much Gen Z makes in every state, GOBankingRates looked at various factors, including median hourly earnings for all occupations in every state. These figures were then compared to the national median hourly earnings to give each state a salary index.

Using the national median weekly earnings, GOBankingRates was able to determine the incomes of different age groups within Gen Z: 16- to 24-year-olds, 16- to 19-year-olds and 20- to 24-year-olds.

HAWAII

Median hourly earnings: $22.54

$22.54 Salary index: 1.118

1.118 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $698.44

$698.44 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,318.79

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $579.98

$579.98 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,159.12

$30,159.12 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $726.38

$726.38 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,771.54

All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 7, 2021.

The top-paying states for 16- to 24-year-olds are Massachusetts with a median annual salary of $41,491, Washington at $39,976 and Connecticut at $39,590. The bottom-paying states are Mississippi with a median salary of $25,346, Arkansas at $26,603 and West Virginia at $27,505.

Here are the numbers for the other states:

Alabama

Median hourly earnings: $17.43

$17.43 Salary index: 0.864

0.864 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $540.10

$540.10 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,085.03

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $448.50

$448.50 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,321.81

$23,321.81 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $561.70

$561.70 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,208.43

Alaska

Median hourly earnings: $24.45

$24.45 Salary index: 1.212

1.212 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $757.62

$757.62 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $39,396.38

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $629.13

$629.13 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $32,714.75

$32,714.75 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $787.93

$787.93 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $40.972.24

Arizona

Median hourly earnings: $19.35

$19.35 Salary index: 0.959

0.959 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $599.59

$599.59 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,178.73

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $497.90

$497.90 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,890.82

$25,890.82 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $623.57

$623.57 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,425.88

Arkansas

Median hourly earnings: $16.51

$16.51 Salary index: 0.819

0.819 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $511.59

$511.59 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $26,602.63

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $424.82

$424.82 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $22,090.82

$22,090.82 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $532.05

$532.05 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $27,666.73

California

Median hourly earnings: $22.74

$22.74 Salary index: 1.127

1.127 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $704.64

$704.64 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,641.05

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $585.13

$585.13 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,426.73

$30,426.73 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $732.82

$732.82 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $38,106.69

Colorado

Median hourly earnings: $22.52

$22.52 Salary index: 1.117

1.117 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $697.82

$697.82 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,286.56

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $579.47

$579.47 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,132.36

$30,132.36 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $725.73

$725.73 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,738.03

Connecticut

Median hourly earnings: $24.57

$24.57 Salary index: 1.218

1.218 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $761.34

$761.34 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $39,589.74

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $632.22

$632.22 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $32,875.32

$32,875.32 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $791.79

$791.79 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $41,173.33

Delaware

Median hourly earnings: $20.72

$20.72 Salary index: 1.027

1.027 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $642.04

$642.04 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,386.22

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $533.15

$533.15 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $27,723.91

$27,723.91 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $667.72

$667.72 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,721.67

Florida

Median hourly earnings: $18.07

$18.07 Salary index: 0.896

0.896 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $559.93

$559.93 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,116.26

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $464.96

$464.96 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,178.14

$24,178.14 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $582.33

$582.33 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,280.91

Georgia

Median hourly earnings: $18.59

$18.59 Salary index: 0.922

0.922 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $576.04

$576.04 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,954.14

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $478.34

$478.34 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,873.92

$24,873.92 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $599.08

$599.08 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,152.31

Idaho

Median hourly earnings: $17.79

$17.79 Salary index: 0.882

0.882 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $551.25

$551.25 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,665.10

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $457.76

$457.76 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,803.50

$23,803.50 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $573.30

$573.30 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,811.70

Illinois

Median hourly earnings: $21.01

$21.01 Salary index: 1.042

1.042 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $651.03

$651.03 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,853.50

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $540.61

$540.61 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,111.94

$28,111.94 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $677.07

$677.07 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,207.64

Indiana

Median hourly earnings: $18.56

$18.56 Salary index: 0.920

0.920 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $575.11

$575.11 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,905.80

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $477.57

$477.57 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,833.78

$24,833.78 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $598.12

$598.12 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,102.03

Iowa

Median hourly earnings: $19.19

$19.19 Salary index: 0.951

0.951 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $594.63

$594.63 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,920.92

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $493.78

$493.78 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,676.73

$25,676.73 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $618.42

$618.42 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,157.76

Kansas

Median hourly earnings: $18.59

$18.59 Salary index: 0.922

0.922 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $576.04

$576.04 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,954.14

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $478.34

$478.34 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,873.92

$24,873.92 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $599.08

$599.08 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,152.31

Kentucky

Median hourly earnings: $17.90

$17.90 Salary index: 0.887

0.887 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $554.66

$554.66 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,832.34

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $460.59

$460.59 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,950.68

$23,950.68 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $576.85

$576.85 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,996.03

Louisiana

Median hourly earnings: $17.53

$17.53 Salary index: 0.869

0.869 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $543.20

$543.20 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,246.16

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $451.07

$451.07 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,455.61

$23,455.61 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $564.92

$564.92 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,376.00

Maine

Median hourly earnings: $19.45

$19.45 Salary index: 0.964

0.964 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $602.69

$602.69 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,339.86

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $500.47

$500.47 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,024.62

$26,024.62 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $626.80

$626.80 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,593.46

Maryland

Median hourly earnings: $23.43

$23.43 Salary index: 1.162

1.162 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $726.02

$726.02 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $37,752.85

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $602.88

$602.88 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $31,349.97

$31,349.97 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $755.06

$755.06 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,262.96

Massachusetts

Median hourly earnings: $25.75

$25.75 Salary index: 1.277

1.277 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $797.91

$797.91 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $41,491.08

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $662.58

$662.58 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $34,454.19

$34,454.19 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $829.82

$829.82 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $43,150.72

Michigan

Median hourly earnings: $19.67

$19.67 Salary index: 0.975

0.975 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $609.51

$609.51 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,694.35

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $506.13

$506.13 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,318.99

$26,318.99 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $633.89

$633.89 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,962.12

Minnesota

Median hourly earnings: $22.41

$22.41 Salary index: 1.111

1.111 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $694.41

$694.41 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,109.32

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $576.64

$576.64 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $29,985.18

$29,985.18 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $722.19

$722.19 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,553.69

Mississippi

Median hourly earnings: $15.73

$15.73 Salary index: 0.780

0.780 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $487.42

$487.42 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $25,345.81

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $404.75

$404.75 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $21,047.16

$21,047.16 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $506.92

$506.92 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $26,359.64

Missouri

Median hourly earnings: $18.70

$18.70 Salary index: 0.927

0.927 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $579.45

$579.45 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,131.38

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $481.18

$481.18 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,021.10

$25,021.10 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $602.63

$602.63 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,336.64

Montana

Median hourly earnings: $18.20

$18.20 Salary index: 0.902

0.902 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $563.96

$563.96 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,325.73

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $468.31

$468.31 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,352.09

$24,352.09 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $586.51

$586.51 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,498.76

Nebraska

Median hourly earnings: $19.16

$19.16 Salary index: 0.950

0.950 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $593.70

$593.70 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,872.58

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $493.01

$493.01 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,636.59

$25,636.59 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $617.45

$617.45 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,107.49

Nevada

Median hourly earnings: $18.55

$18.55 Salary index: 0.920

0.920 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $574.80

$574.80 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,889.69

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $477.32

$477.32 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,820.40

$24,820.40 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $597.79

$597.79 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,085.28

New Hampshire

Median hourly earnings: $21.22

$21.22 Salary index: 1.052

1.052 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $657.54

$657.54 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $34,191.87

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $546.02

$546.02 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,392.93

$28,392.93 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $683.84

$683.84 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,559.54

New Jersey

Median hourly earnings: $23.14

$23.14 Salary index: 1.147

1.147 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $717.03

$717.03 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $37,285.57

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $595.42

$595.42 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,961.94

$30,961.94 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $745.71

$745.71 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $38,777.00

New Mexico

Median hourly earnings: $17.97

$17.97 Salary index: 0.891

0.891 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $556.83

$556.83 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,955.13

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $462.39

$462.39 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,044.34

$24,044.34 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $579.10

$579.10 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,113.34

New York

Median hourly earnings: $23.84

$23.84 Salary index: 1.182

1.182 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $738.72

$738.72 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $38,413.49

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $613.43

$613.43 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $31,898.56

$31,898.56 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $768.27

$768.27 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,950.02

North Carolina

Median hourly earnings: $18.63

$18.63 Salary index: 0.924

0.924 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $577.28

$577.28 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,018.59

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $479.37

$479.37 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,927.44

$24,927.44 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $600.37

$600.37 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,219.34

North Dakota

Median hourly earnings: $21.26

$21.26 Salary index: 1.054

1.054 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $658.78

$658.78 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $34,256.32

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $547.05

$547.05 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,446.45

$28,446.45 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $685.13

$685.13 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,626.57

Ohio

Median hourly earnings: $19.37

$19.37 Salary index: 0.960

0.960 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $600.21

$600.21 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,210.96

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $498.41

$498.41 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,917.58

$25,917.58 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $624.22

$624.22 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,459.40

Oklahoma

Median hourly earnings: $17.84

$17.84 Salary index: 0.884

0.884 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $552.80

$552.80 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,745.66

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $459.05

$459.05 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,870.40

$23,870.40 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $574.91

$574.91 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,895.49

Oregon

Median hourly earnings: $21.04

$21.04 Salary index: 1.043

1.043 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $651.96

$651.96 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,901.83

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $541.39

$541.39 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,152.08

$28,152.08 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $678.04

$678.04 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,257.91

Pennsylvania

Median hourly earnings: $20.08

$20.08 Salary index: 0.996

0.996 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $622.21

$622.21 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $32,354.98

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $516.68

$516.68 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,867.58

$26,867.58 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $647.10

$647.10 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,649.18

Rhode Island

Median hourly earnings: $22.77

$22.77 Salary index: 1.129

1.129 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $705.57

$705.57 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,689.39

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $585.90

$585.90 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,466.87

$30,466.87 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $733.79

$733.79 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $38,156.97

South Carolina

Median hourly earnings: $17.36

$17.36 Salary index: 0.861

0.861 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $537.93

$537.93 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $27,972.24

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $446.70

$446.70 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,228.14

$23,228.14 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $559.44

$559.44 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,091.13

South Dakota

Median hourly earnings: $17.70

$17.70 Salary index: 0.878

0.878 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $548.46

$548.46 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,520.08

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $455.44

$455.44 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,683.07

$23,683.07 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $570.40

$570.40 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,660.88

Tennessee

Median hourly earnings: $18.00

$18.00 Salary index: 0.892

0.892 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $557.76

$557.76 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,003.47

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $463.16

$463.16 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,084.48

$24,084.48 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $580.07

$580.07 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,163.61

Texas

Median hourly earnings: $19.06

$19.06 Salary index: 0.945

0.945 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $590.60

$590.60 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,711.45

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $490.44

$490.44 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,502.79

$25,502.79 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $614.23

$614.23 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,939.91

Utah

Median hourly earnings: $18.98

$18.98 Salary index: 0.941

0.941 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $588.13

$588.13 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,582.55

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $488.38

$488.38 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,395.75

$25,395.75 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $611.65

$611.65 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,805.85

Vermont

Median hourly earnings: $20.80

$20.80 Salary index: 1.031

1.031 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $644.52

$644.52 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,515.12

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $535.21

$535.21 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $27,830.96

$27,830.96 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $670.30

$670.30 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,855.73

Virginia

Median hourly earnings: $21.74

$21.74 Salary index: 1.078

1.078 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $673.65

$673.65 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $35,029.75

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $559.40

$559.40 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $29,088.70

$29,088.70 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $700.59

$700.59 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $36,430.94

Washington

Median hourly earnings: $24.81

$24.81 Salary index: 1.230

1.230 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $768.78

$768.78 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $39,976.45

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $638.39

$638.39 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $33,196.44

$33,196.44 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $799.53

$799.53 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $41,575.51

West Virginia

Median hourly earnings: $17.07

$17.07 Salary index: 0.846

0.846 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $528.94

$528.94 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $27,504.96

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $439.23

$439.23 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $22,840.12

$22,840.12 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $550.10

$550.10 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $28,605.16

Wisconsin

Median hourly earnings: $19.79

$19.79 Salary index: 0.981

0.981 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $613.23

$613.23 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,887.70

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $509.22

$509.22 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,479.55

$26,479.55 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $637.75

$637.75 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,163.21

Wyoming

Median hourly earnings: $20.69

$20.69 Salary index: 1.026

1.026 Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $641.11

$641.11 Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,337.88

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $532.38

$532.38 Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $27,683.77

$27,683.77 Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $666.76

$666.76 Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,671.39

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here to see the median earnings in the U.S.