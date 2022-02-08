Here for the food: Menu ideas for your Big Game watch party

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Game is fast approaching and if you are trying to grocery shop to make good half-time meals and snacks here’s some dishes to consider.

Sam Choy, a Hawaiian celebrity Chef, makes delicious meals with Living 808 anchor John Veneri and shares his recipes with the community on Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

One recipe to consider for this upcoming weekend is his Mom’s Cream Chicken.

This meal is perfect if you are looking for some comfort food while watching the big game this weekend.

The meal has chopped onions, cubed boneless skinless chicken, chopped mushrooms, and heavy cream to give it that extra touch.

Mom’s Cream Chicken

4-5 lbs boneless skinless chicken cubed

1 chopped onion

2 cloves chopped garlic

Lipton french onion soup mix to taste

Pinch of salt

1 tray chopped mushrooms

1 cup of heavy cream

Rous for thickness

Saute onion, garlic, chicken till browned then add rous to thicken, soup mix or chicken broth, pinch of salt, cream and mushrooms. Simmer and enjoy!

TO MAKE THE ROUS: Equal parts of oil, flour mix in the microwave for 1:50 min. or over stove stirring for 10 min. Add rous to chicken.

However, if you are planning to host a gathering and want to prepare a large meal that will fill up the party you should try his Broke Meat dish.

You’ll need ground beef, eggs, an onion, mushrooms, and a packet of Lipton French onion soup mix.

Broke Meat

3 lbs ground beef

2 cloves chopped garlic

3 eggs

1 chopped onion

1 tray sliced mushrooms

1 tbl shoyu

1 tsp olena

1 packet of Lipton french onion soup mix

Little cream

2 slice bread

Mix together all ingredients, form into patties. Brown meat on one side, after you turn over you can flatten.

TIP: Don’t over mix ground meat or patty will get tough.

If you are on the lookout for appetizers before the game starts you can try his Lamb Tostada with Roasted Veggies.

This dish is for those wanting to impress their guests’ taste buds. You’ll need lamb cut into bite-sized pieces, Halms teriyaki sauce, tortillas and a stir-fry mixture.

Lamb Tostada with Roasted Veggies

Cut leftover lamb into bite-sized pieces

Dice green, yellow & red bell peppers for color

Slice mushrooms

Halms teriyaki sauce

Saute mushrooms in olive oil, peppers, lamb

Add stirfry sauce

Heat tortillas in a pan

Place stirfry mixture onto the heated tortilla

Drizzle remainder teri sauce top with cilantro and mint

TIP: Don’t heat tortilla in microwave as they tend to stick.

Lastly, if you are wanting to try something new, you can whip up a batch of his Pork Belly Kimchee Soup.

You’ll need pork belly chopped into small pieces, firm tofu, cabbage, chicken broth and kimchee.

Pork Belly Kimchee Soup

½ lbs. Pork Butt chopped into cube size pieces

1 tbl. oil1 firm tofu cut into cubes

½ head of cabbage cut

5 cups chicken broth

2 cups kimchee

Brown pork, season with salt & pepper, add chicken broth bring to a boil, add cabbage, kimchee, and tofu. Simmer and enjoy!

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more dinner ideas from Sam Choy click right here.