Here are some easy ways to conserve water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is going to be hot and dry.

“Hawaii’s water resources are limited, so let’s not waste a drop. If we save enough water now, we’ll have what we need for years to come,” said the Board of Water Supply.

The company provided some easy ways to conserve water.

Tip 1: Water lawns just one to two times a week

Lawns don’t need to be watered every day. Even during the summer. The fact is, if you water just once every three days, you promote deeper root growth, making your lawn healthier and more water-efficient.

Tip 2: Don’t water lawns between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Water evaporates quickly when the sun is out. So if you water during the day, you’re not watering the lawn, you’re watering the sky. Instead, water in the early morning, evening, or at night. It’ll keep the water where you want it: in your lawn.

Tip 3: Check for plumbing leaks

How? Turn off the water throughout your house, check the meter, and check back two hours later. If it has moved, something’s leaking. Checking toilet leaks is even easier with a free Board of Water Supply (BWS) test tablet.

Tip 4: Install water-efficient fixtures

New plumbing fixtures can save you gallons of water in the bathroom and in the kitchen. A new toilet can save 5 gallons or more every flush. A new shower head can save up to 5 gallons every minute. An aerator on your kitchen faucet can save up to 5 gallons daily. And, rebates are even available for some water-efficiency upgrades.

Tip 5: Take shorter showers

Every minute trimmed from a shower will save 3 to 6 gallons of water. So get in and out a litter faster, or pause the shower while you lather, shave or shampoo.

Tip 6: Put a nozzle on your garden hose

Left unattended, a running garden hose can waste over 100 gallons of water in just minutes. Use a shutoff or pressure nozzle so you only use what you need when you’re watering the plants, cleaning the house, or washing the car.

Tip 7: Don’t let the faucet run and run

Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving. In the kitchen, use a dishpan for soapy water and then rinse dishes with clean water quickly. Just imagine all that water running all over the counter or floor, instead of down the drain. That’ll give you a hit at how much water you’re accidentally wasting.

