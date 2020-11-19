Henry Kapono to host free concert in honor of National Veterans and Military Families month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — November is National Veterans and Military Families month. In honor of those who’ve served, Henry Kapono will host a free online concert. The performance is expected to be held over Zoom and AARP Hawaii’s Facebook page on Saturday, November 28 at 5 p.m.

While the concert celebrates veterans and their families, event organizers say anyone is welcome to attend.

“You don’t have to be an AARP member or veteran to participate,” said Ronald Han, Director of the Hawaii Office of Veterans Services. “We want to thank Henry Kapono, who also entertained troops during the Vietnam War, for his support of veterans and their families and making this concert possible.”

For more information on how to register for the event, click here.

Event organizers say those who register for the concert can also enter a drawing for a $100 grocery gift certificates. Five winners will be selected at random at the end of the concert. The contest is limited to legal residents and U.S. citizens who are over the age of 18.