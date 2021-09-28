Henry Kapono & Friends concert in November, has been postponed until next summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Home in the Islands with Henry Kapono & Friends concert called “Bring The Music Back,” originally scheduled on Nov. 6, at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu, has been rescheduled to June 18 of 2022, due to the current spike of COVID cases.

“We are all due for some ‘Good Times Together,’ and an epic celebration,” said Henry Kapono, award-winning artist and concert organizer. “We all need it, we all deserve it. But not until the current COVID-19 crisis and uncertainty is behind us and we can all be safe and comfortable together again.

“Unfortunately, this means we are postponing the Home in the Islands concert until that time comes. We feel it is the right thing to do for the safety of all. Stay healthy, hopeful and let us always Aloha together,” Kapono said.

According to Kapono, all tickets previously purchased will be honored and transferred to the new date. For those who can no longer attend, contact the Blaisdell Box office for a full refund by Dec. 31 of 2021.

Starting Sept. 28, new concert tickets can be purchased online starting at 10 a.m. or by calling the Blaisdell Box Office at 808-768-5252, from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kapono said his show brings an all-star lineup of Hawai’i’s most iconic and emerging musical artists together on one state for one magical night under the stars, celebrating the soundtrack of Hawai’i.

The concert will also benefit musicians, and backstage workers that were put out of work because of the pandemic.