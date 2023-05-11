HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some Big Island residents may hear emergency sirens on Friday, May 12.

But not to worry; It’s only a test.

The tests are taking place in four locations on the Big Island which will sound at various alert tones. These will be audible in the surrounding area, but there is no hazard.

Members of the public are to understand that they need not take any action.

Currently, there are more than 400 sirens in Hawaiʻi’s All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning System. These are used to alert residents and visitors to take immediate action to protect themselves from a hazard such as a tsunami or hurricane.

The equipment that is being tested may include new siren locations, relocations of existing sirens or upgraded equipment.

“We try to limit our siren tests to the first business day of each month to reduce disruption, but it’s vital to run certain checks when we install new equipment,” said HI-EMA Administrator James DS. Barros. “These tests help ensure that the new gear is integrated with the statewide network and can alert the local communities if there’s an imminent hazard.”

According to HEMA, the new equipment is part of the State’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program.

Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens are being installed at locations statewide under this program.

Equipment tests are scheduled for Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the tests will be in Hilo and nearby communities in cooperation with the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.

The specific locations of the sirens to be tested are:

Kaʻūmana Elementary School located in Hilo.

Kulaʻimano Community Center located in Pepeʻekeo.

Gilbert Carvalho Park also located in Hilo.

Hualani Park located in Hilo.

HEMA said that the testing taking place at each site is scheduled to only take 30 to 60 minutes.

HEMA is asking people within a mile of the site being tested to be aware that they will hear short bursts of various siren tones (steady tone, high-low, tamper warning, etc.).

Again, no action is required if you hear a warning siren test.

Be aware that State and local government officials have been informed that these tests are scheduled, and social media messages will include reminders on the day of the testing.