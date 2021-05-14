HEMA to conduct siren testing in Mililani, Haleiwa

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
new siren photo horizontal closeup_202561

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) will be conducting siren testing in Mililani and Haleiwa on May 17 and 18.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to three-minute intervals between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

The following locations will be impacted:

  • Mililani Town, Mililani – Monday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Mililani Mauka, Mililani – Monday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Upper Pūpūkea, Haleʻiwa – Tuesday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The testing is part of the State of Hawaii’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and installed at various locations around the islands.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories