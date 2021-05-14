HEMA to conduct siren testing in Mililani, Haleiwa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) will be conducting siren testing in Mililani and Haleiwa on May 17 and 18.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to three-minute intervals between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

The following locations will be impacted:

Mililani Town, Mililani – Monday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mililani Mauka, Mililani – Monday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upper Pūpūkea, Haleʻiwa – Tuesday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The testing is part of the State of Hawaii’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and installed at various locations around the islands.