HAWAI’I ISLAND (KHON2) — One in every three U.S. families struggle to provide enough diapers for their baby.

For National Diaper Need Awareness Week, (Sept. 24 – Oct. 2, 2022), the Hawaii Diaper Bank is inviting the public to its third annual Wipe Out Diaper Need Event on Saturday, October 1st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.M. Keck Observatory Headquarters in Waimea on Hawai’i Island.

The family-friendly fundraising event will feature performances by ‘Alohi Polynesian Dance Academy, live musical performances from Lopaka Rootz and Friends, as well as a bounce house, face-painting and more keiki activities.

Local food and craft vendors will also be on deck, as well as giveaways and silent auctions to benefit the Hawaii Diaper Bank, the state’s first nonprofit dedicated to providing free diapers, wipes, and other children’s basic essentials to low-income families.

“Diaper need impacts one in three families, and there are no government programs focused on addressing diaper need. As we have grown we are serving over 400 keiki every month on Hawai’i Island, and this year sent our first bulk donation to O’ahu and second bulk donation to Moloka’i” said Jessica Histo, Hawaii Diaper Bank’s Founder and President.