HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s is expanding to Hawaii Kai and to Mililani.

They need to hire people to work at their new locations at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center, and Mililani Town Center.

Their first location on Oahu is in the University area on the corner of South King Street and University Avenue.

For more information, log onto canesjobhawaii.com