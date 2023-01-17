A man playing ukulele in close up view.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are a high school senior in Hawaii with a passion to play the ukulele then you can apply to win a $2,000 scholarship.

The scholarship is presented by the non-profit organization Ukulele Festival Hawaii.

The organization said they are dedicated to building public awareness and interest in the ukulele.

For more information on how to apply for the Ukulele Festival Hawaii College Scholarship Program, click here.

Previous winning recipients listed on the organization’s website date back to 2009.