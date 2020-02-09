Helicopter operations will close parts of Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Closures were made at the Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park on February 20.

Officials say that this is due to helicopter operations that will take place in the park. Operations required partial and temporary park closures from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on February 20.

The following areas will be closed:

Kaloko Road

Kaloko Parking Area

Kaloko Picnic Area

The closure is to ensure the safety of the public, officials said. Helicopter operations will be needed for removing invasive, non-native vegetation as part of cultural landscape rehabilitation.

The helicopter will sling-load filled bags of cut vegetation and emptying them into green waste containers.

For further information please contact the Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park visitor center at 326-9057.