A helicopter made an emergency landing at the Aloha Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A helicopter made a precautionary landing at the Aloha Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

DOT said there were no injuries or damages to the helicopter.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, one pilot and three passengers exited the aircraft uninjured and declined medical attention.

A spokesperson for Aloha Stadium told KHON2 that the aircraft belongs to Rainbow Helicopters, a company that offers helicopter tours and private helicopter charters.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. at their lower Halawa lot, not near the Swap Meet.

