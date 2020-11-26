Helemano Farms begins selling locally grown Christmas trees

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Helemano Farms in Wahiawa is open for business and will be selling locally-grown Christmas trees to those who wish to shop local this holiday season.

Customers can select from a variety of trees, including Norfolk and Cypress, and a worker will cut it down right then and there.

Tree sizes start at five-feet and can reach as tall as 12-feet, and prices range from $50 to $175.

The owner of Helemano Farms even spaced his trees apart so customers do not get within six-feet of each other.

“We got our lines spaced out to eight-feet, so we’re using our trees here, which are eight-feet apart.” Aaron Obrien, HELEMANO FARMS owner

Helemano Farms is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon until sundown, and on weekends from 10 a.m. until sundown.