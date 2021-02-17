HELCO responding to Kamuela power outage

KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) — First responders with the Hawaiian Electric Light Company (HELCO) are en route to a power outage in the Kamuela area of the Big Island that is affecting 955 customers on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to HELCO’s twitter, the outage is from Kamamalu Road to the Puunani subdivision.

240p: ~955 customers without power from Kamamalu Rd to Puunani area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #BigIslandOutage — Hawaiian Electric – Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) February 18, 2021

HELCO officials said, there is no estimated restoration time as of 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.