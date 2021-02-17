HELCO responding to Kamuela power outage

KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) — First responders with the Hawaiian Electric Light Company (HELCO) are en route to a power outage in the Kamuela area of the Big Island that is affecting 955 customers on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
According to HELCO’s twitter, the outage is from Kamamalu Road to the Puunani subdivision.
HELCO officials said, there is no estimated restoration time as of 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.