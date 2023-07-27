HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company is launching a new pilot program aimed at reducing bills and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The “Shift and Save Rate” pilot program will enroll about 15000 residential homes and 1,700 business customers on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island who were selected at random.

The purpose of this initiative is to encourage customers to shift electricity use from the evening and overnight period — when energy is generated by expensive fossil fuels — to the daytime, when solar energy is abundant and less expensive.

Rates will be lower for those who shift now.

“By making just a few changes to when you use electricity,” said Jim Kelly, HECO Vice President of Government and Community Relations. “Running a clothes dryer only during the daytime, for example, you could maybe save 4 or 5 dollars a month or more.”

HECO indicated that if the pilot program is a success in shifting energy usage behavior amongst Hawaiʻi residents, then Hawai‘i will reduce its dependence on fossil fuels; cut greenhouse gas emissions; make its electric grids more reliable and resilient; and, over time, drive down costs for all customers.

The grid that HECO provided looks like this:

Daytime (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Evening Peak (5 pm. To 9 p.m.) Overnight (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.) O‘ahu 19 cents per kilowatt-hour 57 cents per kilowatt-hour 38 cents per kilowatt-hour Maui 20 cents per kWh 59 cents per kWh 39 cents per kWh Hawai‘i Island 22 cents per kWh 66 cents per kWh 44 cents per kWh “The pilot daytime rate plus lower modified surcharges is about half the current effective residential rate. Rates are valid seven days a week and are adjusted annually,” said a press release from HECO.

“This pilot will let us see how these rates work in real life, in real households and businesses paying real bills,” said Kelly. “Customers will now have some rate options and by changing habits and thinking about when they use electricity, they can potentially save money and take action on climate change.”

Customers who were randomly selected will be notified by mail starting with the week beginning on Monday, July 31.

However, those selected to have to option not to participate.

But those who do choose to take part will be protected from any unanticipated increase in their bills for the first six months.

The program starts Oct. 1.