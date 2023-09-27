HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the slow return to Lāhainā continues, there’s a United States House of Representatives hearing.

The case is seeking to understand whether HECO’s infrastructure played a role in the Aug. 8 wildfire, and it’s set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2 News’s Gina Mangieri is in our nation’s capital.

She will be joining our anchors LIVE to keep us updated on the proceedings and to get a bit of insight into what is happening.

As all eyes are on the Federal Government, the House has found time to have a hearing into the potential role of electrical infrastructure as they pursue an investigation into the cause of the Maui fires.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee investigation panel summoned the top officials from HECO along with the Public Utilities Commission and the State Energy Office to testify about the tragedy.

Mangieri was able to catch up with Senator Brian Schatz. She spoke to him in his office about the significance of the hearing takin place on Thursday, Sept. 28.

I think it’s appropriate that the Federal Government is involved through FEMA and other agencies,” explained Sen. Schatz. “I think the legislative branch of the Federal Government has a right to do an inquiry. There are a couple of inquiries in the House, and I’m not going to prejudge except to say they’re kind of two ways to do this.”

Sen. Schatz explained.

“One is on a bipartisan basis to really figure out what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again,” added Schatz. “And the other would be to try to score political points. I think we don’t know what kind of investigation this is, yet; but I’m hopeful it’ll be the constructive kind.”

She is also with the head of HECO’s electric worker union IBEW Local 120, Leroy Chincio, to talk about how all this is impacting the workers.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We’ve got our members have retirement pensions. You know, a lot of that would be in flux,” explained Chincio. “We would need to make sure that they’re covered. So, of course, they’re unsure of what are the next steps.”