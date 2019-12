HONOLULU (KHON2) — A traffic alert for residents in the Kunia area.

Thursday morning, part of Kunia Road will be closed in both directions as Hawaiian Electric crews install shield wires on new steel poles as part of a transmission system upgrade.

The upgrade will improve reliability in the area.

Work will be done from 9 to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be stopped in 10-minute intervals between Plantation Road and the Hawaii Country Club.