HECO work to close Likelike Highway in both directions on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Hawaiian Electric crews will be installing two new steel poles along Likelike Highway as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve resilience.

The work will require the closure of Likelike Highway in both directions, 6 a.m. til 6 p.m., as crews install the steel poles and attach high voltage transmission equipment to the new poles.

In the Kāneʻohe bound direction, the closure will begin at Nalanieha Street and end at the John H. Wilson tunnel. Local traffic only will be allowed access to Valley View Drive, as needed.

For town bound traffic, the closure will begin near the intersection of Likelike Highway and Kahekili Highway, and end at Valley View Drive.