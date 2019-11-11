HECO work to affect Nimitz Highway in both directions at Bethel Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Hawaiian Electric contractors will be installing structural support beams and replacing a concrete slab over a utility manhole on Nimitz Highway.

The work will require the overnight closure of a single lane in both directions of Nimitz Highway at Bethel Street from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

During this time, the far right westbound lane of Nimitz at Bethel will be closed. In the eastbound direction of Nimitz, the far left turn lane onto Bethel also will be closed. No traffic will be allowed onto Bethel, instead, motorists will be detoured to Smith Street.

Message boards, safety signs, and traffic cones will alert motorists of the upcoming work zones. Special duty police and flagmen will be onsite for traffic control. Motorists are urged to pay attention to the detour signs, and slow down when approaching and passing the work sites.