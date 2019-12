HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

You could see some delays for the next few days on Kamehameha Highway just south of Mililani.

Hawaiian Electric will be replacing support structures and transferring power lines that cross over the road near the Kipapa Gulch Bridge.

This will be happening from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Then again next week, from Tuesday to Saturday.