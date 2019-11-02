HECO work on Farrington Highway in Māʻili to affect westbound traffic, Nov. 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole and work on electrical infrastructure along Farrington Highway in Māʻili between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, affecting Mākaha-bound traffic.

The work will require the closure of the far-right Mākaha-bound lane between Kimo and Palani streets near Māʻili Beach Park. Access to the sidewalk and bike lane in the work area will be allowed when conditions are safe.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area. Traffic cones will be placed around the worksite, and flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite.