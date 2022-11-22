HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company announced that it is set to begin its community-based renewable energy project [CBRE].

HECO is offering access to its CBRE project to customers who meet its bar for low- and moderate-income household levels [LMI] that are also unable to install privately owned rooftop solar. This project is meant to help lower the skyrocketing costs of energy amongst LMI households, said HECO.

“Our proven track record as a long-term owner/operator has made us a trusted partner in hundreds of communities today and our seven new Nexamp projects in Hawai‘i will help the state move toward its decarbonization goals,” said Zaid Ashai, chief executive officer of Nexamp.

The CBRE project will launch on O’ahu, Hawai’i Island and Maui.

The projects will become available on HECO’s CBRE portal. LMI customers can become a subscriber to one of the facilities that is a part of this project for their respective island, including renters and apartment residents. Subscribers will receive credits on their monthly electricity bills that will be based on their level of participation in these designated projects:

On O’ahu, the project is Kaukonahua Solar with CBRE megawatt capacity of six, solar only.

On Maui The Līpoa Solar project has a CBRE megawatt capacity of three, solar and battery. The Makawao Solar project has a CBRE megawatt capacity of 2.5, solar and battery. The Pi‘iholo Road Solar project also has a CBRE megawatt capacity of 2.5, solar and battery.



On Hawai’i Island The Kalaoa Solar A project has a CBRE megawatt capacity of three, solar and battery. The Kalaoa Solar B project has a CBRE megawatt capacity of three, solar and battery. The Nā‘ālehu Solar project has a CBRE megawatt capacity of three, solar and battery.



The next steps will involve HECO working with the selected developers to finalize the 20-year contracts.

To evaluate the proposals, HECO oversaw a competitive bidding evaluation process. A shared solar LMI project was selected for O’ahu which will be co-developed by Nexamp Solar and Melink Solar Development. Maui and Hawai’i Island ended up with three projects on each island that will be developed by Nexamp Solar.

“Dedicated to low- and moderate-income residents, each of these shared solar projects will ensure equal access to participate and lower their electric costs while reducing the islands’ fossil fuel dependence. We look forward to making our popular community solar program and other consumer decarbonization services available to all residents of Hawai‘i in the years ahead,” added Ashai.