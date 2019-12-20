HECO to evaluate stray voltage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is sending a team to Kahuku on Friday morning, December 20, to evaluate whether there’s any stray voltage from their lines or equipment.

This after the community told them they’re worried after their own readings seem to show improperly grounded and overloaded systems and lines in the area. They claim that more power from added windmills could make it worse.

“My fear is that people may develop more health hazards or even lead to the extreme of electrocution,” said Kamalani Keliikuli of the Ku Kiai Kahuku.

“The substation in front of the school is really old and has problems, we don’t want those windmills to come online,” said Mike Pickens, an area resident.

HECO told us in a statement, “It’s not clear what the voltmeter is showing or what its settings are.”

But by law, they and power suppliers are to “ensure the design and construction of their facilities are safe.”

Windmill operator AES told KHON that its top priority is always ensuring safety, and that their renewable energy is safely added to the power grid.