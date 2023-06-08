KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company has announced repair work that will take place in Kahuku on Kamehameha Highway.

HECO said the roadwork is being done to upgrade overhead power lines.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The repairs will close a section of the makai lane of Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15.

On the two days of repairs, the work will impact a different area along a stretch of Kamehameha Highway north of Gunstock Ranch and approaching South Golf Course Road.

Due to the makai lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, traffic will be contraflowed

in the mauka lane of Kamehameha Highway by the following areas:

Wednesday, June 14 – Near Mālaekahana Beach Campground, approaching South Golf Course Road.

Thursday, June 15 – North of Gunstock Ranch, approaching Mālaekahana Beach Campground.

HECO said that special duty police and flagmen will be out to provide traffic control.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Traffic cones and safety signs will mark the work zone, and motorists should anticipate delays and plan their travel times/trips accordingly.