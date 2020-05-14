HECO to close portion of Kamehameha Hwy in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be installing a new pole and stringing new power lines and related equipment on poles along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City on Friday, May 15. The work is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades in the area.

The work will close the far-right westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway about 600 feet before Puʻu Momi Street to the entrance of Pearl City 76 gas station in the Pearl City Shopping Center, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The westbound turning lane on Puʻu Momi Street to Kamehameha Highway also will be closed and traffic detoured.

Electronic message boards were set up earlier this week to advise motorists of the upcoming work.

Safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers of the work zones, and special duty police and flagmen will direct traffic. Motorists should slow down and drive with caution when approachingand passing the area.