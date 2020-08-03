HECO set to do utility work in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HECO is slated to do utility work in Waikiki this week.

This will be on Seaside Avenue from Kuhio Avenue to Aloha Drive.

Monday through Thursday, lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No parking will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Work is being done to supply power to Centennial Park.

Latest Stories on KHON2