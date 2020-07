WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A head’s up for Waialua and Wahiawa residents.

Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing utility work in the area Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21.

Crews will be doing system upgrades on utility poles.

Single lane closures are planned in both areas.

Work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.