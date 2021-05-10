HECO seeking public input on strategy to increase rooftop solar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Electric Company (HECO) is asking for the public’s input on its strategy to increase rooftop solar to the scale that is needed to reach Hawaii’s clean energy benchmarks.

HECO filed “Customer Energy Resources for Hawai‘i; A Customer-First CER Strategy for a 100% Clean Energy Future” with the Public Utilities Commission.

HECO’s senior vice president for customer service and public affairs says the company is trying to decarbonize by 2045.

“Hawaiian Electric needs to maximize customer-sited resources like rooftop solar and batteries, electric vehicles and emerging electricity management technologies to decarbonize our energy systems by 2045.” Sheelee Kimura, HECO senior vice president for customer service and public affairs

Almost 6,000 new solar rooftop systems — a 55% increase when compared to 2019 — were installed across the areas that HECO services in 2020.

The submitted strategy shows that HECO has removed barriers during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing customers to quickly install rooftop solar and energy storage benefits.

The “Equity Principle” is also detailed in the strategy, showing “that expansion of CERs must benefit all customers, including with moderate or fixed incomes, and must fairly allocate utility costs among customers based on benefits they receive or provide the grid,” according to HECO.

Click here to review the Customer Energy Resources document. Comments can be sent to connect@hawaiianelectric.com with “CER Strategy” in the subject line.