In a press release, the MMA promotion Bellator announced that two of its marquee fighters signed multi-year, multi-fight contract extensions: welterweight champion Douglas Lima, and women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The press release did not detail the terms of their contract extensions.

"Both Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continue to prove they are two of the most dominant fighters on the Bellator roster,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. "They made their Bellator debuts very early on in their careers, have climbed to the top of their respective divisions and have come to represent what this promotion is all about. As champions, both have taken on all challenges and have succeeded in every opportunity."