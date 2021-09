HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are responding to a power outage in the Waianae area on Saturday, Sept. 11.

A HECO representative confirmed that a little under 2,000 customers were affected.

The outage was first reported at around 1:48 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 3 p.m., according to HECO’s outage map.

The cause of the outage is currently still under investigation.