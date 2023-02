HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers are without electricity.

While it is not confirmed if the incidents are related, HECO is also responding to a downed pole on Pensacola Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and the road has been closed between Nehoa to Piikoi streets.