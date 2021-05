HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) are responding to a power outage in the Waipahu area on Sunday, May 23.

About 2,180 customers were without power as of 2:40 p.m., according to HECO.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A first responder is en route to the outage to investigate.