HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) are responding to an outage in the Wahiawa area that left approximately 567 customers without power.

According to HECO’s Oahu outage map, the outage started at around 8:49 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HECO reported the estimated restoration time is 10 p.m., and it is currently unknown what caused the outage.