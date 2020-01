Hawaiian Electric crews are currently responding to two separate power outages.

220 customers are without power in the Waikiki area.

10 a.m. update: Power has been fully restored to 430 customers in the Nuuanu area.

200 customers remain without power.

According to HECO, the estimated restore time is around 1:30 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage in the Nuuanu area.

About 630 customers are impacted.