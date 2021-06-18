HECO responding to power outage on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) responded to a power outage on the North Shore of Oahu that affected approximately 758 customers on Friday, June 18.

According to HECO, the outage was reported at 6:38 p.m. Friday in Haleiwa, Helemano, Kaena Point, Mokuleia and Waialua.

Officials say the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident on Farrington Highway by Waialua High School. A HECO utility pole was involved in the incident, according to officials.

Officials said power had been restored to 600 customers at 8 p.m. and the remaining 158 customers can expect their electricity to be restored by 11 p.m. Friday.