HECO responding to power outage on Oahu’s North Shore

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) responded to a power outage on the North Shore of Oahu that affected approximately 758 customers on Friday, June 18.

According to HECO, the outage was reported at 6:38 p.m. Friday in Haleiwa, Helemano, Kaena Point, Mokuleia and Waialua.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials say the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident on Farrington Highway by Waialua High School. A HECO utility pole was involved in the incident, according to officials.

Officials said power had been restored to 600 customers at 8 p.m. and the remaining 158 customers can expect their electricity to be restored by 11 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories