HECO responding to a major power outage affecting several cities, including Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a major power outage that is affecting Ala Moana, Downtown Honolulu, Kakaako, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Manoa, McCully, Moiliili, Tantalus and Waikiki on Thursday, Mar. 4.

Approximately, 10,024 HECO customers are without power.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Traffic lights in nearby areas are also being affected at this time, causing heavy traffic.

The outages were first reported at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to HECO, the estimated restoration time is around 9 a.m.