HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage that is affecting the areas of Iwilei and Downtown Honolulu on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Approximately 1,290 customers are without power, according to HECO’s Twitter.

9p: ~1290 customers without power in the Iwilei/Downtown area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) February 26, 2021

The outage was reported around 9 p.m. on Thursday.