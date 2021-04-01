HECO responding to outage in Kapahulu, Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is responding to a power outage in Kapahulu and Waikiki on Thursday, April 1.
Approximately 2,280 customers are without power, according to HECO.
HECO told KHON2, the outage is generally impacting Leahi Avenue, Diamond Head Road, Hinano Street, Kanaina Avenue, Hayden Avenue, Makini Street, Monsarrat Avenue and some areas of Kalakaua Avenue.
A HECO first responder is en route to the outage to investigate.