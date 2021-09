HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) responded to a power outage in Nanakuli that affected about 280 customers on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

HECO said the affected customers were without power as of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a first responder was on-site to make repairs and an estimated time of restoration was not available.