HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to several power outages on Oahu that are leaving 19,800 customers without power in the Manoa, Kaimuki, McCully, Kahala and Diamond Head areas on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Crews are currently are en route, according to a HECO social media post.