HECO responding to multiple power outages across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Crews are responding to numerous reports of power outages in several areas across Oahu as the state experiences high winds from a storm system.

Approximately 2,314 residents in Ala Moana, Kakaako, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Manoa, McCully, Moiliili, Tantalus, Waikiki are without power.

An estimated 1,766 HECO customers experienced a loss of power in Ewa, Ewa Beach and Honouliuli.

Courtesy: Hawaiian Electric Company

Currently, 2,452 HECO customers are without power in Kaena Point, Keaau, Makaha, Makua and Waianae, with an estimated restoration time of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

To report a power outage in your area, click here.

Oahu residents can also call 1-855-304-1212.