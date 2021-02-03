HECO responding to multiple power outages across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Crews are responding to numerous reports of power outages in several areas across Oahu as the state experiences high winds from a storm system.
Approximately 2,314 residents in Ala Moana, Kakaako, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Manoa, McCully, Moiliili, Tantalus, Waikiki are without power.
An estimated 1,766 HECO customers experienced a loss of power in Ewa, Ewa Beach and Honouliuli.
Currently, 2,452 HECO customers are without power in Kaena Point, Keaau, Makaha, Makua and Waianae, with an estimated restoration time of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
To report a power outage in your area
Oahu residents can also call 1-855-304-1212.