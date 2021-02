HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage in the Moiliili area on Friday, Feb. 26.

A HECO official told KHON2, two responders are en route to the outage as of 10 p.m. on Friday.

HECO is investigating the cause of the outage and says 4,051 customers are without electricity.