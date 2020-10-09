HECO responding to Mililani power outage

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage in Mililani Town that is affecting 470 customers.

HECO is sending a first responder to investigate the outage. The cause is currently unknown.

730p: ~470 customers without power in the Mililani Town area. 1st responder enroute to investigate. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 9, 2020

Four hundred and seventy customers were left without power, according to a HECO tweet released at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

