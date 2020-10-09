HECO responding to Mililani power outage

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage in Mililani Town that is affecting 470 customers.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
HECO is sending a first responder to investigate the outage. The cause is currently unknown.
Four hundred and seventy customers were left without power, according to a HECO tweet released at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Oahu man with Parkinson’s runs again thanks to brain surgery
- WATCH: Highlights of Honolulu Prosecutor race
- WATCH: Highlights of Honolulu Mayor race
- WATCH: Highlights of U.S. District 2 race
- WATCH: Highlights of U.S. District 1 race