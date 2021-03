HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage in the Makiki area on Friday, March 5.

A total of 2990 customers are without power, according to HECO’s Twitter.

130p: ~2990 customers without power in the Makiki area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) March 6, 2021

The outage was reported around 2 p.m. on Friday.