HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) responded to a power outage in the Makakilo area on Saturday, May 22.

The outage was reported around 1:40 p.m. and power was restored by 3:15 p.m., according to HECO.

Approximately 2,380 customers were without electricity before service was restored.

Officials say the outage was caused by a bird coming into contact with power lines.