HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric are responding to a power outage in the Makakilo area on Saturday, Aug. 7.

HECO officials said about 2,390 customers were without power as of 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials are investigating the cause of the outage.

The estimated time of restoration was unknown as of 4:45 p.m., according to HECO.