HECO responding to Makaha power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage that is affecting the Makaha area on Friday, May 14.

Approximately 2,460 customers are without power as of 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to HECO.

A HECO official says that a tent struck a power line near Orange and Hana streets and caused the outage.

Troubleshooters were at the scene of the outage as of 2:25 p.m. Friday and are working to restore power.