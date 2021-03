Hawaiian Electric Company is moving crews and equipment where needed as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands, and urges customers to prepare for storm – related power outages.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a major power outage in the Waipahu area on Monday, Mar. 22.

According to HECO, 3,149 customers are currently without power as of 9 a.m.

The affected areas include Kunia, Mililani, Waikele, Waipahu and Waipio.